Bargari sacrilege case: Dal Khalsa says Cong, SAD helping Sirsa dera

SAD president Sukhbir Badal has reversed his party’s stand rejecting the CBI closure report in the sacrilge case. Endorsing the closure report, the former Deputy CM has now claimed that CBI findings are a proof that Congress-led Punjab government’s probe into the case was a lie.

“CBI closure report has made it clear that Punjab government investigation into sacrilege case was a lie. They made claims about arresting the accused to win the election. The CBI has proved point by point that the Punjab government probe was false,” said Sukhbir Singh Badal while talking to media in Amritsar on Monday.

A day after Sukhbir’s comments, Sikh group Dal Khalsa has said that it looked like both the Congress and the SAD were trying to protect Dera Sirsa men. The CBI closure report had given a clean chit to Dera followers in the case.

Over the last one year, Akali Dal never questioned the arrest of the Dera men by sacrilege case SIT head Ranbir Singh Khatra. In fact, Sukhbir had taken credit for the arrestse saying the Khatra was appointed to probe the case by the Parkash Singh Badal government.

But now, with the CBI giving clean chit to Dera men in sacrilege cases, Sukhbir is using the report to attack the Punjab government.

“We are going to make a request to Union Home Minister that CBI should not close this case and probe must lead to the accused who committed this crime,” said Sukhbir.

Referring to SAD chief’s statement, Dal Khalsa spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh said Sukhbir has conspicuously ignored the fact that the SIT constituted by his own govt under DIG RS Kattra to probe sacrilege case has indicted the Dera Sirsa for the crime.

About the CBI’s findings, he added: “CBI has indirectly helped Sukhbir and in turn the latter has patted CBI’s back.”