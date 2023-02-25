Bargari Morcha hails SIT for indicting Badals in chargesheet

Bargari Insaaf Morcha – which has been sitting on an indefinite dharna at the Behbal Kalan firing site in Kotkapura constituency of Faridkot district – on Friday hailed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for nominating the Badals in the chargesheet filed by it in a Faridkot court in connection with Kotkapura firing incident.

The SIT of Punjab Police probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case filed a 7,000-page challan naming Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal, the then chief minister and deputy CM of the state.

It may be noted that the indefinite dharna at the Behbal Kalan firing site has been going on since December 16, 2021, when Charanjit Singh Channi was the CM.

Sukhraj Singh Niamiwala, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh who was one of the victims in the Behbal Kalan firing incident, had started this dharna.

He said, “This is a victory of Punjab’s ‘sangat’ who stood up for our rights and demand. Sacrilege had happened during the tenure of the Badals and so our long-pending demand has been finally addressed. I am missing my father a lot today. I am speechless… We will be holding a meeting of our ‘sangat’ to take a call on whether to lift the dharna or not. The final decision will be taken after taking the opinion of the masses who supported us throughout this struggle.”

Sadhu Singh, father of Gurjeet Singh who was the second victim in the Behbal Kalan firing incident, said, “It was clear to one and all that the Badals were responsible for this firing incident. But initially they were spared. Finally, this government has dared to nominate the Badals in the FIR. My family and I are satisfied. Better late than never. Now let’s see that what the court does. But at least the Badals have been exposed.”

Sadhu Singh lives in Sarawan Bodla village of Kotkapura.

Sukhraj Singh too said that he was satisfied with the ongoing probe.

Sukhjeet Singh Khosa, a member of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee, said, “Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had promised the masses that his government will conduct a free and fair probe in this case and finally he has done it.

Had there been any other CM, it wouldn’t have been possible. Now investigation of the Behbal Kalan firing case also needs to be completed. We will be sitting together to decide whether to lift our dharna or not. We had to face a lot of criticism from the masses at times when we were protesting. Many a time there were differences of opinion within ourselves also. However I must appreciate the stand of Sukhraj to continue this protest and consequently, he got support from panthic organisations and masses in general.”

The Satkar committee has been a supporter of Bargari Insaaf Morcha.

Bargari Insaaf Morcha members have been sitting on the Behbal Kalan village road which connects to NH-54. However, off and on the members had been blocking NH-54 as well to put pressure on the government.