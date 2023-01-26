Bargari insaaf morcha | Vijay Pratap’s resignation should be a wake-up call for AAP govt: Protesters

Soon after AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh resigned from the Government Assurances Committee of Vidhan Sabha probing sacrilege cases, protesters sitting at Bargari morcha stated that it should be a wake-up call for the AAP government.

The Bargari Insaaf Morcha had started at Behbal Kalan village on December 16, 2021, which entered day 405 on January 25 while Kaumi (national) Insaaf Morcha has started at YPS chowk on the border of Mohali and Chandigarh since January 7 this year.

Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwant Singh, one of the victims of Behbal Kalan firing case, had started Bargari Insaaf Morcha. Sukhraj said, “Kunwar Vijay Pratap who had earlier conducted an impartial inquiry in Behbal Kalan firing case when he was the IGP had come to our morcha two-three times. The last time he came on October 14, 2022 — the 7th anniversary of Behbal Kalan firing. He is an upright person who wants justice and today his resignation from the committee indicates that the present government is also taking time in this case.”

Sukhraj added, “AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal during Assembly poll campaign had stated that if AAP comes to power, SIT report of Kunwar Vijay Pratap will be implemented in 24 hours… but now 10 months have passed since the formation of government and our dharna is still continuing.”

Sukhraj added that he is still hopeful that people who ordered firing will be punished.

Gurdeep Singh Bathinda, president of United Akali Dal who is from one of the organisations sitting at YPS Chowk, Chandigarh, said: “We hail the decision of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh’s resignation which is a slap on Mann government’s face. Many organisations have joined hands to start this morcha at Chandigarh and we are trying our best so that Bargari Insaaf Morcha can also join hands with us. Panthic organisations have joined hands to fight for justice in sacrilege cases which are seven years old now and also to seek release of bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners).”

On October 14 last year, Pratap had given 50-minute-long speech at Behbal Kalan in which he had stated that Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases are now seven years old and when a case stretches so long, people start believing that justice will not be delivered.

He had claimed he was just one of the representatives of the government and action has to be taken by the persons ruling the government. He had even stated that people should hope for the best. On April 14, 2021, Pratap had resigned from the post of IG. Though the then Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh had refused to accept the resignation, the IPS officer was firm on his decision. Later, he joined AAP and contested from Amritsar North in 2022 from where he won as well.