Bar Council seeks SIT probe into Ludhiana blast

Hours after the explosion at the Ludhiana Court complex on Thursday afternoon, the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, Minderjeet Yadav, has sought for constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under the supervision of a retired judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In a letter to the Director General of Police, Punjab, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana through the chairman has submitted that since the explosion has taken place within the Judicial Courts complex (while the Courts were in session), it becomes imperative that the matter be investigated by the top echelons of justice delivery mechanism of the state, so that justice is not only done, but also seem and perceived to be done.

The Bar Council has thus sought the constitution of SIT, including three IPS officers of the state under the retired HC judge, after taking requisite consent or as per procedures. The members of the Bar Council remain available for any legal assistance, if required, mentioned the letter of Bar Council.

The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has condemned the bomb blast in the district Court of Ludhiana. Expressing its deep anguish over the incident, the HCBA has demanded from the police authorities to take strict action against the guilty and also ensure adequate security arrangements in the Court complex.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Thursday expressed deep shock over the blast inside the Ludhiana district courts complex that left one person dead and three others injured, saying such incidents in quick succession across the country is a “worrisome” trend.

He hoped that law-enforcing agencies will pay necessary attention to ensure protection for the court complexes and all the stake holders.

Expressing grave concern at the “lack of adequate security in court complexes”, he said “Such incidents occurring in quick succession across the country are a worrisome trend.”

The CJI also called Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Ravi Shankar Jha to inquire about the development.