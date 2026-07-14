Bar Council seeks rollback, review of Legal Aid Defence Counsel System, says scheme hurting independent Bar

The decision was taken at the Bar Council’s General House meeting held at Law Bhawan in Chandigarh on July 13. (Image generated using AI)

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has sought an immediate review and rollback of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System (LADCS), contending that its present structure has created a “parallel State-funded criminal defence mechanism” that is diverting criminal litigation away from the independent Bar and disproportionately affecting young advocates.

The decision was taken at the Bar Council’s General House meeting held at Law Bhawan in Chandigarh on July 13. Members unanimously reaffirmed their commitment to providing free and effective legal aid as a constitutional obligation while expressing serious concerns over the implementation of the scheme.

In a resolution passed at the meeting, the Bar Council said the existing LADCS framework has “created a parallel State-funded criminal defence mechanism” by diverting substantial criminal work, particularly in smaller districts, to salaried legal aid defence counsels. It said the system has reduced opportunities for independent practitioners, concentrated legal aid work among a limited number of salaried counsels and diminished the role of the traditional legal aid panel system.