Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana removes ex-IPS Kunwar from disciplinary panel

Earlier on Saturday, a section of lawyers had opposed the Bar Council’s decision.

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday withdrew the co-option of former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as member of the disciplinary committee, following his written request.

Kunwar Vijay was enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and appointed member of the disciplinary committee by the chairman, Bar Council, on Friday.

Kunwar’s inclusion fuelled a row in the council with some advocates complaining against it. Some complained that this co-option violated Section 9 of the Advocates Act 1961, a charge refuted by the Bar.

The BCPH on Sunday received a communication from Kunwar that due to some objections published in a section of media against his co-option, his name be reconsidered. Kunwar mentioned that while he was in police service he remained co-opted as member of the Legal Education Committee of BCI (Bar Council of India).

Parampreet Singh Bajwa, treasurer of the HCBA, shot off a letter to the council, saying, “Before joining this esteemed profession of law, Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh has used very derogatory remarks about our fellow colleagues in which some Senior Advocates are also included. He (Kunwar Vijay) also blamed respected advocates by passing derogatory remarks that advocates were torturing him just because he was called by them for briefing of the case… he also blamed the legal fraternity by saying that Advocates were taking side of the accused persons…”

Bajwa further demanded that if Kunwar applies to become a member of HCBA, he should be rejected.

Earlier, Baltej Singh Sidhu, former secretary of the HCBA, wrote to the council saying the move was in violation of Section 9 of the Advocates Act, 1961, and transparency.