Saturday, September 04, 2021
Bar Council of India stays order of Bar Council of Punajb, Haryana

On August 25 this year, the election tribunal of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, while staying the poll of the DBA Chandigarh, had ordered the returning officer to hold fresh polls within a period of one month.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
September 5, 2021 4:31:24 am
Bar council of india, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, chandigarh, chandigarh news, indian express news, chandigarh crime, punjab news, indian express, current affairs, punjab latest newsThe committee stayed the order passed by the election tribunal of BCPH, and further directed the revision petitioner to act as the president of the DBA, Chandigarh. (Representational)

A committee of the Bar Council of India has stayed the order of the election tribunal of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, wherein the entire poll of the District Bar Association of Chandigarh has been set aside.

On August 25 this year, the election tribunal of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) while staying the poll of the DBA Chandigarh also ordered the returning officer (RO) to hold fresh polls within a period of one month, over the petition filed by advocate Neeraj Hans.

Bhag Singh Suhag, the winning presidential candidate of the DBA Chandigarh 2021 elections, challenged the BCPH order before the Bar Council of India by filing a revision petition.

A committee of the Bar Council of India, after hearing the matter and perusing the records, observed that the balance of convenience on the prima facie case is made out in the revision petition. Therefore, the committee hereby stayed the order dated August 25, 2021, passed by the election tribunal of BCPH, and further directed the revision petitioner to act as the president of the DBA, Chandigarh.

