Bar Council condemns NIA raids, calls it ‘illegal’, ‘unjustified’

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) Tuesday condemned the raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the residence-cum-office of Advocate Shelly Sharma in Chandigarh earlier in the day. The lawyers’ body termed the raids “illegal” and “unjustified”.

A statement by Suvir Sidhu, chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, said, “The council has been informed about raids.

Investigating agencies are expected to be fair and operate consistently with constitutional norms, but such raids being conducted by a premier agency, on baseless grounds is reflective of such police excesses. The grounds and manner on/in which these raids were conducted are a matter of grave concern for the entire lawyers’ community in particular and litigants in general. The NIA cannot raid a lawyer’s residence-cum-office in this manner and look into privileged communication, as has been done in this case whereby phones and other electronic means have been seized.

Such raids can only be understood to be purposely designed to intimidate and deter the advocates from pursuing the cases on behalf of accused/victims/convicts.”

The BCPH said that it has viewed the “unconscionable condemnable deliberate acts of false intimidation and overreach” against its advocate on roll “very seriously”. The council further requested the director general of NIA to immediately supervise the actions, take due note of the “excess/take appropriate action and restore the rights, dignity and pride of the legal fraternity which has been deeply infringed”.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association passed a resolution Tuesday and termed the raid “wholly impermissible and a direct interference in the judicial process of discharging professional duties by a lawyer”. The bar association also condemned the “unlawful intervention” by NIA. “The executive committee further resolved to abstain from work Tuesday,” said the bar association.

Meanwhile Advocate Sharma has alleged undue harassment and threat of false implication and has written to to the Chairman of BCPH. “After thorough search of my office, home, laptop, other electronic devices and phones, no incriminating material was found. Hence, in order to justify their act, they confiscated my mobile phones,” she said.