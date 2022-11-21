scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Bar Council issues notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations

The BCPH has issued the show cause notice to Jatinderpal Singh Ghuman, president of District Bar Association of Patiala, and Karnail Singh Dhillon, president of Bar Association of Samrala.

The BCPH said in the show cause notice that it was astonished to read the two letters.

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) has sought a written explanation from presidents of District Bar Association of Patiala and Bar Association Samrala, over the respective letters issued by them to the presiding officers of the respective courts in Patiala and Samrala requesting for adjourning the cases “for watching a cricket match and going on a holiday trip”.

The BCPH has issued the show cause notice to Jatinderpal Singh Ghuman, president of District Bar Association of Patiala, and Karnail Singh Dhillon, president of Bar Association of Samrala.

The BCPH has sought a written explanation from the duo, asking why appropriate action should not be taken against them in this regard.

The Bar Association of Samrala was issued the show cause notice over a letter issued by its president to the presiding officer in Samrala court seeking to adjourn and adjust cases, as members of the Bar Association of Samrala were planning a one-day trip to Morni hills on November 21 (Monday).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside
‘DU deserves to be in the global 300… (for this) teachers should have a r...Premium
‘DU deserves to be in the global 300… (for this) teachers should have a r...
‘Twitter will not die instantly… but may decay over time’: Former India h...Premium
‘Twitter will not die instantly… but may decay over time’: Former India h...
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar rowPremium
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar row

Similarly, the president of District Bar Association of Patiala was issued the show cause notice on a letter issued by him, dated November 10, 2022, wherein the DBA Patiala decided to observe ‘no work in district courts of Patiala after lunch’ due to India vs England T20 semi-final cricket match, and further requested the judicial officers of revenue courts, presiding officers of tribunals, commissioner court to adjourn the matters listed for November 10 to some other dates.

More from Chandigarh

The BCPH said in the show cause notice that it was astonished to read the two letters.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 05:32:34 am
Next Story

Sangma’s NPP to go it alone in 2023 polls

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement