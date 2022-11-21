Bar Council issues notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) has sought a written explanation from presidents of District Bar Association of Patiala and Bar Association Samrala, over the respective letters issued by them to the presiding officers of the respective courts in Patiala and Samrala requesting for adjourning the cases “for watching a cricket match and going on a holiday trip”.

The BCPH has issued the show cause notice to Jatinderpal Singh Ghuman, president of District Bar Association of Patiala, and Karnail Singh Dhillon, president of Bar Association of Samrala.

The BCPH has sought a written explanation from the duo, asking why appropriate action should not be taken against them in this regard.

The Bar Association of Samrala was issued the show cause notice over a letter issued by its president to the presiding officer in Samrala court seeking to adjourn and adjust cases, as members of the Bar Association of Samrala were planning a one-day trip to Morni hills on November 21 (Monday).

Similarly, the president of District Bar Association of Patiala was issued the show cause notice on a letter issued by him, dated November 10, 2022, wherein the DBA Patiala decided to observe ‘no work in district courts of Patiala after lunch’ due to India vs England T20 semi-final cricket match, and further requested the judicial officers of revenue courts, presiding officers of tribunals, commissioner court to adjourn the matters listed for November 10 to some other dates.

The BCPH said in the show cause notice that it was astonished to read the two letters.