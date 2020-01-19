Bar Council, HC Bar condemns Bajwa letter against AG Nanda

PPCC president Partap Singh Bajwa. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) PPCC president Partap Singh Bajwa. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

A DAY after Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa wrote an open letter demanding that Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda be sacked for allegedly “failing to defend the interests of state” in the courts, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and the Bar Association of Punjab and Haryana High Court condemned the Rajya Sabha MP’s missive.

“The deliberate release of this letter, insinuating against the august office of Advocate General, in the media and public domain has been done by the author (Bajwa) solely to glorify himself and it is actuated by his own personal agenda to score political brownie points. Mr Bajwa is a senior politician and a sitting law maker. He is expected to conduct himself with dignity and diligence. His open letter has not only brought disrepute to the office of Advocate General, it has hurt the sentiments of entire legal fraternity,” said Bar Council chairman Harpreet Singh Brar in a statement.

Stating that Advocate General’s office is a high constitutional office under Article 165 of the Constitution, the Bar Council in the statement also said that, “There is certain nobility attached to the legal profession and it cannot be reduced to a commercial enterprise guaranteeing of 100 per cent victory in court cases. Such a thought is most ludicrous and an audacious impossibility”. The Bar Council further said it hopes Bajwa refrains from such attempts in future as his letter “has unnecessarily and unfairly tarnished the reputation of Advocate General, Punjab”.

In a similar resolution issued by the High Court Bar Association, through Secretary Rohit Sud, it was said that the Bar collectively and strongly condemns the letter and “stands by and unequivocally supports the Advocate General”. It added the office of Advocate General comprises almost 200 lawyers and “bald allegations of such nature attacking the legal institution of the Advocate General is unfortunate and also unnecessarily and unfairly tarnishes the reputation of our fellow lawyers form part of the said office”.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday reacting to Bajwa’s letter had termed it “illogical and irrational” and asked him to “keep out of my government’s business, of which you are totally ignorant”.

