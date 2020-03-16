Bar body asks Haryana, Punjab lawyers to abstain from work in all courts

It has also been ordered by the Bar Council that Returning Officer or Elections Committee of the Bar Associations will pass necessary orders to ban the door-to- door and chamber-to-chamber campaigning to minimise social interaction. (Express photo) It has also been ordered by the Bar Council that Returning Officer or Elections Committee of the Bar Associations will pass necessary orders to ban the door-to- door and chamber-to-chamber campaigning to minimise social interaction. (Express photo)

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana Monday evening asked lawyers to abstain from work in all courts and quasi-judicial tribunals across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till March 31.

“However, the advocates may appear only in the urgent matters i.e. bail, anticipatory bail and stay matters. The working of the Hon’ble Judges in Lower Courts, the support staff, lawyers, litigants and para-legal staff is more proximate than the working of the Hon’ble High Court,” read a resolution passed by the Bar Council.

The resolution further said, “Every day thousands of lawyers, litigants and officials assemble for the court proceedings throughout the state of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, which makes the Courts the most vulnerable and dangerous place for the spread of COVID-19”.

The Bar Council Monday also ordered to postpone the annual elections of the Bar Associations in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh including the High Court Bar Association. “The magnitude of outbreak of COVID-19 has compelled the Bar Council to postpone the date of election from 3rd April, 2020 to 17th April, 2020 to maintain level playing field for all candidates. It was unanimously resolved to direct all the Returning Officers/Election Committees to postpone the election of the respective Bar Associations to 17th April 2020,” the resolution said, adding the election process for finalisation of voter list, nomination and scrutiny, withdrawal etc. will continue in the meantime.

It has also been ordered by the Bar Council that Returning Officer or Elections Committee of the Bar Associations will pass necessary orders to ban the door-to- door and chamber-to-chamber campaigning to minimise social interaction. “The canvassing through electronic media be preferred,” reads the resolution.

