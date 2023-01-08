scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Bar association elections: Candidate challenges result, alleges vote-counting

The total number of votes polled were shown as 3,052 by the EC and 3,054 by the Election Dispute Redressal Committee who counted the votes of two candidates Jangra and Arun Chander Sharma who contested for the post of vice-president. There was difference in number of votes in all the three times counting”.

The total number of votes polled were shown as 3,052 by the EC and 3,054 by the Election Dispute Redressal Committee

Advocate Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia, who contested the elections of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association for the post of president has filed a petition challenging the elections.

The matter is scheduled for hearing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday.

Sisodia through his petition challenged the election procedure and the result which has been declared by the Election Committee of Punjab and Haryana High court Bar Association.

As per Sisodia’s petition filed at the HC, “There were surprising facts about the election that came to notice.

Sisodia’s petition alleged the total votes for treasurer came to be 3,183 with no invalid votes status, which shows that the election was defective on its face as neither the EC nor the EDRC cleared the reason.

The chairman at the time of oath told the Bar that the difference of votes in the counting for the post of VP was because the official counters were managed by the contestants. He contended, “It means that the whole election is defective as the ballot paper for all posts for the office-bearers was same”.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 02:14 IST
