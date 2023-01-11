Purohit inaugurates waste processing plant in Phase II

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated a horticulture waste processing plant at industrial area Phase II on Tuesday, in the presence of Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, and others.

While addressing the gathering after the inauguration, Purohit said that the ultimate goal of Chandigarh was to ensure that the city becomes garbage-free.

He said that the generation of horticulture waste had been increasing daily in the city and to avoid dumping of green waste due to pruning of trees, the horticulture waste processing plant was going to be an asset. He said that earlier, horticulture waste being generated was dumped in landfills.

However, after the commissioning of the current horticulture waste processing plant, all the waste will now be processed in scientific manner to produce combustible products.

He said that the recycled products made will generate income as the same may be sold to various industrial units.