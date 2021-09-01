Banwarilal Purohit sworn in as Governor of Punjab, UT Administrator

Banwarilal Purohit was sworn in as the Governor of Punjab on Tuesday. He will be Chandigarh Administrator as well. Dressed up in a black formal wear, Purohit, 81 was welcomed by the who’s who of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

The Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, administered the oath of office to Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhawan. Purohit who is also the Tamil Nadu governor has replaced VP Singh Badnore.

While several dignitaries were present, Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh and Chief Minister Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar were present on the stage during the ceremony.

Purohit took the oath in English. He signed the oath form that was counter signed by the Chief Justice. Later, he signed separate charge reports, both as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory, Chandigarh.

Arrived at 12 noon

Earlier in day, Purohit arrived at Punjab Raj Bhavan at 12 noon in a ceremonial procession and was given Guard of Honour by the contingent of PAP. He was accompanied by the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He was received by Rana KP Singh, Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Brahm Mohindra and Manpreet Singh Badal Cabinet Ministers of Punjab. Dharam Pal, Adviser to Administrator, Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh along with senior officers of Chandigarh Administration were also present.

Chandigarh BJP leaders, UT mayor and councillors met Purohit

Chandigarh BJP leaders including Sanjay Tandon, Satya Pal Jain, BJP Chief Arun Sood, councilors also met Purohit at the ceremony.

PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram was also introduced by Punjab officials to Purohit.

Soon after the general house meeting of Chandigarh civic body got over, several BJP Councillors including Chanderwati Shukla, Farmila, Heera Negi, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, Shakti Devshali, Arun Sood, Ravi Kant Sharma and Congress leader of opposition Devinder Singh Babla headed for the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

Purohit will be visiting the UT Secretariat on Thursday and will be briefed about upcoming, pending and, projects that are underway in Chandigarh. He will also be briefed about the pace of vaccination in the city.