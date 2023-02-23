‘Legal advice first’: Governor Banwarilal Purohit refuses to give nod to summon Budget session of Punjab Assembly

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Thursday refused to give the approval to summon the Budget session of the Assembly, stating that he would take a decision only after getting legal advice in the aftermath of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s “derogatory and unconstitutional” letter and tweet addressed to him on February 13.

The Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government’s decision of holding the session from March 3. Subsequently, the government had written to the Governor to summon the session.

However, the Governor, in his latest letter written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday referred to the CM’s previous letter and tweet as “patently unconstitutional but extremely derogatory”. “Therefore, I am compelled to take legal advice on this issue. Only after getting legal advice I will take a decision on your request,” he said.

Purohit reproduced Mann’s letter that said, “Honorable Governor Sahib, I have received your letter No. Spl.Secy.Gov/2023/34 dated 13th February, 2023. All the subjects mentioned in your letter are the subjects of the state government. In this regard, I would like to clarify that according to the Indian Constitution, I and my government are answerable to 3 crore Punjabis.”

“You have asked me, on what basis the principals are selected for training in Singapore. The people of Punjab want to ask, on what basis are the Governors in different states elected by the Central Government in the absence of any specific qualification in the Indian Constitution? Please increase the knowledge of Punjabis by telling this,” wrote the CM in the letter to the Governor.

The Governor has called the letter derogatory and unconstitutional.

This is for the second time that the Governor has not given his approval for holding a session. Earlier, the Governor had not allowed the government to call a special session to bring a confidence motion.