Banwarilal Purohit launches COVA Chd app, to keep a tab on quarantine jumpers

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the Punjab Governor, on Thursday launched an app that will provide citizens with preventive care information and other government advisories related to Covid-19.

The app, called COVA Chd, will come with a geofencing feature that will help track and trace Covid patients as well as keep a tab on quarantine jumpers.

Stressing on the need for active surveillance, Purohit said that the maximum number of people should install the COVA Chd app as it contained an array of features. The app officials said helps Covid patients in self-health inspection and updates them on necessary utilities, including details of essential commodities vendors, Covid Care Centers, hospitals and labs in their vicinity. It also assists health department officials in patient management, contact tracing, sample collection and management of home quarantine patients.