Banur gambling racket’s links traced to Dubai, Bishnoi gang

The gambling racket busted at a marriage palace in Mohali, by the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police, has links in Dubai. The investigation so far also revealed that notorious gangsters may have a role in the functioning of the racket.

The Indian Express learnt from reliable sources that the OCCU team was searching for certain members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, when they reached Banur in that hunt and discovered the gambling racket functioning at New Life Marriage Palace.

“The original tip off was about the whereabouts of some criminals. The police was shocked to find the racket thriving there. The gangsters also have interest in this illegal business,” the sources revealed.

Sources told The Indian Express that the racket was being run in an organised manner and all the bigger payments were being made online. “The online platforms used for the transactions have servers in Dubai. The online payment gateways were also not Indian. It was being run in an organised manner. The investigation will reveal more links of the racket,” a source had revealed.

The accused used to show lesser cash flow and small transactions in their accounts, while the bigger transactions were routed through Dubai.

Sources said that money to the tune of Rs 1.5 to 2 crore used to be involved in gambling on a daily basis.

OCCU Chief IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh confirmed that the racket had connections with some gangsters. He said that the investigation is going on and the accused have been remanded to five-day police custody. “The investigation is going on. However, yes, there is a connection of this racket to gangsters. Our teams are already working on all the leads,” he said.

The OCCU team had conducted a raid at New Life Marriage Palace early Sunday morning and arrested 70 persons, including 10 women, in connection with the gambling racket. The kingpin of the gambling racket, Paramjeet Singh Pammi was also arrested from the spot. Police officials said that the arrested women were being used as bartenders and dancers.

Police had also recovered Rs 8.42 lakh, 47 vehicles, 40 liquor bottles, playing cards, and laptops from the spot, making it one of the biggest gambling rackets busted in the state till now.