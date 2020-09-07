Bansal urges MP Kher to get funds allocated for Chandigarh

While it was already reeling under severe financial crisis, it has been subjected to a further cut of 20 per cent, bringing the allocation down to Rs.340 crore, Bansal said.

Former Union minister and city MP Pawan Kumar Bansal has urged MP Kirron Kher to use her offices with the government of India, governor Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore and the BJP leadership to ensure that the people of Chandigarh do not suffer due to the apathy of the Centre towards allocating resources to the city, including the funds allotted to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Bansal recalled that the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission recommended an allocation to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to the tune of 30 per cent of the receipts of Chandigarh.

The corporation had sought Rs 1,073 crore for the current year, but was allocated Rs 425 crore.

While it was already reeling under severe financial crisis, it has been subjected to a further cut of 20 per cent, bringing the allocation down to Rs.340 crore, he said.

Bansal reminded Kher that the amount is lower than the grant-in-aid to the corporation seven years back in the year 2013-14, when it stood at Rs 359 crore.

He said that the direct impact of this will be seen on the condition of roads and all other civic services in the city.

Bansal further said, “Instead of a minimum annual enhancement of 10 per cent, allocation of Rs 813 crore to Chandigarh under Plan head in the last Congress-led UPA interim budget in the year 2014-15 has been brought down to Rs 494.14 crore in the budget for the year 2020-21, translating into a dismal 60 per cent of what it was in 2014-15.”

He added, “Chandigarh deserves a better treatment and not this abject neglect that it has been met with.”

