Bansal calls on people to fight against ‘undemocratic spirit’of the Centre

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal on Tuesday highlighted the failure of the Narendra Modi government and appealed to everyone to unite and fight against the undemocratic spirit of the Central government.

He also condemned the recent incident of the BJP placing its party flag over the national flag while paying tribute to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.

Bansal was speaking at the State Executive meeting of the Chandigarh Youth Congress which was held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Chandigarh after the formation of new committees. CYC incharge Vaibhav Walia, CTCC president Subhash Chawla, CTMC president Deipa Asdhir Dubey, Manish Bansal and former CYC president Love Kumar attended the meeting.

The meeting was organised by the newly elected CYC president Manoj Lubana. There were several key issues that were discussed in the meeting. However, the central topic of discussion revolved around the next municipal elections.

Chawla appreciated the work done by the Chandigarh Youth Congress during the pandemic and motivated everyone to give their best and wait for the appropriate time to gain the best results. He thanked the party for giving him an opportunity to become mayor and then president of Chandigarh Congress Committee.

Walia motivated and boosted the morale of the activists and inspired them to work together to ensure a decisive victory in the MC elections.

Chandigarh Youth Congress president Lubana thanked everyone for making the event a success. He said, “This is the time to show the power of youth to our current government and fight against this injustice. The coming Municipal Corporation elections are crucial and we have to fight unitedly to work for the people. We shall set up booth-level committees to serve the people and to bring back the old glory of our City Beautiful.”

All ward and district presidents were present during the event and were accompanied by other Youth leaders Prikshit Rana, Preeti, Navdeep Singh, Kawalpreet Singh, Karan, Vakeel Khan, Vinayak Bangia , Sukhdev Singh, Sukhdev Singh Bhoria, Janu Malik, Ravi Prasher, Umesh Zappy and Partap Jonny.