Bansal asks court to replace prosecutor,alleges personal bias

Strongly opposing the appointment of Advocate Anupam Gupta as special public prosecutor,CBI in the Judge Bribery trial,accused Sanjeev Bansal,on Saturday,concluded his arguments demanding removal of Gupta as the special public prosecutor.

Bansal alleged that Gupta has a personal bias in the case and should be removed to ensure a free trial. Bansal,former Additional Advocate General (AAG),Haryana,further referred to the public statements made by Gupta alleging that in every meeting held by the Bar Association of the Punjab and Haryana High Court,Gupta made a statement about the case which was beyond the trial and not even on the investigation file. Bansal alleged that Gupta had been spreading vengeance by making such statements at various public forums.

Referring to several judgments including Apex Court judgment,Bansal contended that once bias is alleged against an individual,he/she should recuse from contesting/appearing the case.

Another ground taken by Bansal was that CBI has failed to give any satisfactory reason for appointing Gupta as the special public prosecutor. Gupta sought time to clarify a few issues and to rebut the accusations made by Bansal. Gupta has been granted time on April 10.

Meanwhile,Ravinder Singh,a Delhi-based businessman and co-accused in the case,moved an application seeking permanent exemption from the case and release of his passport so that he can get it renewed.

The development took place during the resumed hearing of Justice (retd) Nirmal Yadav of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

