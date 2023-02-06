scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Over 35k banned tablets, 6.5 kg opium seized in Punjab’s Derabassi in 3 months

According to the Derabassi police, they have recovered 35,920 capsules, 6.5 kg opium and 243 grams of heroin in the past three months. The police had noticed that the contraband was being smuggled into the district from Delhi and Haridwar.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Darpan Ahluwalia said that since Derabassi is the entry point of Mohali district, they have been keeping an eye on drug traffickers.

The Derabassi police in Punjab recovered more than 35,000 banned tablets and over 6 kg of opium in the last three months, officers said. The police said they have been keeping a close eye on traffickers who had been smuggling narcotics into Mohali district from other states.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Darpan Ahluwalia said that since Derabassi is the entry point of Mohali district, they have been keeping an eye on drug traffickers. “We have arrested some women from Nepal too. They were bringing in Charas from Haridwar. We have also recovered 10 kg charas in three months,” the ASP said.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 17:22 IST
