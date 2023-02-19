scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Man arrested with banned drugs, live cartridges, air pistol in Chandigarh

The police said the accused claimed he was an employee with the Haryana Ground Water department in Sector 28 but they were yet to verify this claim.

chandigarh crime, banned drugs, air pistol, indian expressAccused Virender Saini (middle). (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Man arrested with banned drugs, live cartridges, air pistol in Chandigarh
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Chandigarh police Saturday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly keeping prohibited drugs and firearms, including five live cartridges, a toy pistol, and an air gun, in his car from a police checkpoint near Mauli Jagran.

The police identified the accused as Virender Saini, a resident of Bank Colony in Mani Majra and a native of Hisar in Haryana. They said he claimed he was an employee with the Haryana Ground Water department in Sector 28 but they were yet to verify this claim.

The police said the accused had tried to escape from the police but assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Azad Singh caught hold of the car’s steering after breaking the right-side front windshield.

“We recovered a toy-type revolver with six live cartridges, one air gun, seven air cylinders, one packet of pallets, one plastic bag containing 105 bottles (100 ml) cough syrup, containing Chloropheranimine Maleate and Codeine Phosphate, and a bag with laptop, iPhone, Alprazolam tablets strips (820 tablets ) from his possession. Saini is an addict. Efforts are being made to ascertain from where he procured the medicinal drugs. He has failed to produce any permit to carry the drugs. These drugs cannot be carried without any prescription and permit”, Station house officer of police station Mauli Jagran, inspector Jaiveer Rana, said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
More from Chandigarh

The police said the recovered Honda Amaze car bearing a Chandigarh number was registered in the name of Saini. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 12:19 IST
Next Story

View from the neighbourhood | From BBC crackdown to blasphemy: What the Pakistani media is talking about

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close