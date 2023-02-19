Man arrested with banned drugs, live cartridges, air pistol in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh police Saturday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly keeping prohibited drugs and firearms, including five live cartridges, a toy pistol, and an air gun, in his car from a police checkpoint near Mauli Jagran.

The police identified the accused as Virender Saini, a resident of Bank Colony in Mani Majra and a native of Hisar in Haryana. They said he claimed he was an employee with the Haryana Ground Water department in Sector 28 but they were yet to verify this claim.

The police said the accused had tried to escape from the police but assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Azad Singh caught hold of the car’s steering after breaking the right-side front windshield.

“We recovered a toy-type revolver with six live cartridges, one air gun, seven air cylinders, one packet of pallets, one plastic bag containing 105 bottles (100 ml) cough syrup, containing Chloropheranimine Maleate and Codeine Phosphate, and a bag with laptop, iPhone, Alprazolam tablets strips (820 tablets ) from his possession. Saini is an addict. Efforts are being made to ascertain from where he procured the medicinal drugs. He has failed to produce any permit to carry the drugs. These drugs cannot be carried without any prescription and permit”, Station house officer of police station Mauli Jagran, inspector Jaiveer Rana, said.

The police said the recovered Honda Amaze car bearing a Chandigarh number was registered in the name of Saini. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.