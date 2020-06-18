Daylight robbery at PNB’s all-women branch

Police at the 53 PNB branch in Sector 53 after the robbery. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi. Police at the 53 PNB branch in Sector 53 after the robbery. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi.

Two armed men carried out daylight robbery at Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) ‘All Women Branch’ in Phase 3B1 on Wednesday afternoon. The unidentified accused stole Rs 4.80 lakh. Nobody was injured in the incident. Police initiated a probe after registering a case in the matter.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 pm, when two masked men entered the bank branch and carried out the robbery. One of the culprits was carrying a pistol, while the other had a sharp-edged weapon in his hand. Soon after entering the bank they pointed their guns at the bank staff and carried out the robbery.

At the time of the incident, two women were present at the bank. The CCTV footage showed that two men had entered the bank branch, one of them went towards the cashier and took the cash, while the other asked the remaining staff members to sit at their seats. The bank staff informed the police after the incident.

The security guard was also not present outside the bank at the time of the incident.

On condition of anonymity, a bank employee said that she was sitting at her seat when two men entered the bank branch and pointed pistols and a sharp-edged weapon at the staff members. She added that the robbers threatened the staff that they will shoot if anyone tried to call the police or they use their cell phones.

The robbery took place is a busy market place, where hotels, cafe and offices of private companies are situated. The police have not yet identified the robbers.

SP (City) Harvinder Singh Virk said that they are probing the CCTV footage in which two men were seen carrying out the robbery.

He added that it seemed that the robbers were carrying an air pistol and a sharp-edged weapon.

“There was no security guard at the bank. We have shared the CCTV footage with Chandigarh and Panchkula police. Our teams are carrying out investigation and we will crack the case soon,” SP Virk added.

