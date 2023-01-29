Bandi Singhs: Political prisoners or prisoners of politics

Gurjit Singh Dhandhi, a resident of Dadiana village in Fatehgarh Sahib was part of a huge march in Mohali on Republic Day, on a call given by Qaumi Insaaf Morcha to press for release of “Bandi Singhs” (Sikh prisoners).

Before January 25, he had never thought he would actively demand the release of Sikh prisoners. It was a two-hour-long mobilisation programme organised by langar committee and gurdwara committee of local village at the gurdwara premises that he decided to be part of the march.

Like Dhandhi, there are several who are getting associated with the Morcha to demand for the release of these prisoners.

Seeing enthusiasm among the locals, Gurmukh Singh of langar committee and Bhola Singh of gurdwara committee organised a bus to ferry the villagers to Mohali to participate in the march, organised after Republic Day function on Thursday.

“We spent money from the gurdwara committee to organise a bus. The bus was, however, not enough. We had to arrange four cars also as many other residents also wanted to participate,” Gurmukh Singh told The Indian Express.

“We are not the only ones. There were several from nearby villages who also made it to the march,” he added.

On what prompted him to take cudgels for the Bandi Singhs, Gurjit Singh said, “Our village actively participated in the farmers’ agitation against Centre’s farm laws. Now, the issue of Sikh prisoners is becoming an emotive issue for us. We just want them released. We will just take the peaceful way. When they can allow parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh so frequently, why keep these Sikh prisoners behind bars? Especially when a few of them are old and others are not keeping well”.

Advertisement

For Gurmukh Singh, it was the philosophy of Sikh Gurus — “to stand up for the weak and fight for justice to them” — that prompted him to join the protestors. “I would go for anyone. Guru Sahib says we should fight for such people. It does not matter if they are Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims or belonging to any faith across the globe”.

Who are Bandi Singhs

It is a term given to Sikh prisoners, who were convicted for alleged involvement in militancy in Punjab. Since the militancy was wiped out in early 1990s, the Sikh activists argue that they have already spent over three decades in jails, have grown old and some are physically and mentally unfit and hence should be released. According to Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, an activist and lawyer, who has been fighting their cases, there are 20 prisoners in the list of those convicted. Out of these 20, two are on parole now. The 18 include Davinderpal Singh Bhullar, undergoing life sentence in Delhi Bomb Blast case, lodged in Amritsar jail but currently admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar as he is suffering from a mental ailment. Bhullar was awarded death sentence, which was commuted to life term by the Supreme Court.

“How is someone like Bhullar a threat to the security now?” asked Manjhpur. Others are Gurdeep Singh Khera, who is in Amritsar Central Jail; Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Gurmeet Singh, Shamsher Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bheora in Model Jail Chandigarh; and Balwant Singh Rajoana in Patiala Central Jail Patiala. While all others are undergoing life sentence, Rajoana, like Bhullar, was awarded death sentence for assassination of former Chief Minister Beant Singh. His death sentence was commuted to life during 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Other Bandi Singhs include Jagtar Singh Hawara and Jagtar Singh Tara, both co-conspirators in Beant Singh’s assassination. Three others, including Satnam Singh, Dyal Singh Lahore and Sucha Singh, are in Moradabad Jail in Uttar Pradesh. While many other convicts like Bhullar were shifted to Punjab jails after an agitation in 2016, the trio has been in UP jail only.

Renewed traction

Advertisement

Earlier, the issue was seen to be attracting radical Sikhs alone. The state saw several agitations including a fast unto death by activist Surat Singh Khalsa during the last decade. Also, the former SAD-BJP government in the state had written to the Centre in 2014 seeking release of these prisoners. But the issue got renewed traction after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) launched a massive signature campaign in November last year seeking their release. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also sharpened its demand even as SGPC is seen as a religious body of Sikhs, under the control of SAD. It is being felt that the Akalis, a political outfit known for its “panthic” vote bank in the previous decades, are trying to regain its lost ground by warming up to its original vote bank. Hence, an attempt is being made to warm up to the Sikh masses by raising an emotive issue of Sikh prisoners.

However, the speakers at Dadiana gurdwara do not agree as they criticise Akalis for not doing anything for the cause despite having ruled the state for so many years. “Ever since these people are behind bars, the Akalis did not do anything. They were in the government for 15 years.

Now, they are raising the issue when they are out of power,” said Dhandhi.

Also, the success of farmers’ agitation against the Centre and withdrawal of the three controversial agri laws has apparently emboldened the residents, especially farmers, of Punjab.

BJP’s bid

It was in February 2022 when Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had promised that he would take up the issue of Bandi Singhs with the Centre. However, nothing moved. Earlier this week, Shekhawat during his visit to Bathinda filled forms meant to demand the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms.

Advertisement

He also met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh at Takht Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo town of Bathinda on the last day of his two-day visit to Bathinda parliamentary constituency. The union minister said the BJP was sympathetic to their demand. He said there was a list of 11 Sikh prisoners out of which nine were released. Manjhpur, however, contested the claim stating there are 18 more convicts in the list. However, the political parties are watching BJP keenly. The saffron party is trying to make its base in Punjab and inclusion of former Congress ministers in the party, including former CM Amarinder Singh, is seen as BJP’s attempt to have strong leaders.

BJP sources said that party was internally discussing that it should once and for all do away with the issue of Sikh prisoners by releasing them. “It is no more criminal issue but an emotive issue. With the kind of ongoing campaign, it appears that hundreds of youths are in jail. BJP wants to finish it off. We will go step by step,” said a BJP leader.

Advertisement

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, while welcoming Shekhawat for filling forms, also told the union minister that he should have instead come to Punjab with the release orders of these prisoners.

Ruling party’s stand

The Aam Aadmi Party has yet not written to the Centre about the release of Bandi Singhs. However, the party, watching the mobilisation for release of these prisoners seriously, played safe by not sending the case of special remission for former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. It played safe as premature release of a political leader would have backfired.

Advertisement

Party chief spokesperson, Malvinder Singh Kang said, “Our stand is very clear. The prisoners who have completed their sentence should be released on humanitarian ground. First consideration should be completion of sentence and second should be on humanitarian grounds.”

He, however, accused Akalis of trying to create an issue. “Whenever Akalis are out of power, they start raising these issues. You should not be surprised to know that the issue of release of Bhullar was opposed on file by former CM Parkash Singh Badal. Whenever SAD is out of power, it remembers Sikh issues. But while in the government, they never take up these issues.”

Activist Manjhpur said that the issue of Bhullar was to be taken to a logical conclusion by Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal, as he was involved in a case related to Delhi.

However, the AAP has to do a tight-rope walk to not turn away Hindu voters as it had antagonised a number of them before 2017 Assembly elections when Kejriwal had stayed at a former militant’s house in Moga.

Congress stance

The previous Congress government took up with Centre the issue of these prisoners. Former Jails and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that they had written to the Union Home Ministry that these prisoners had served many years in prisons and were no more a threat to the system. A few were mentally ill. “We wrote to them that there are several dreaded militants of the yore, who have been released and have returned to main stream. Some of them are even finding it difficult to make a living,” we had written to the Centre.

Manjhpur, however, said that the governments keep on writing letters but do not do anything concrete on ground. “In Beant Singh’s assassin Gurmit Singh Engineer’s case, the Patiala DC during Congress government gave an adverse report.”

He said that only solution was if the government takes up the issue in the Cabinet meeting as the in case of former prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. Only then can the Bandi Singhs be released.