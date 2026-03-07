Accompanied by band-baja, Minister protests against Bajwa for ‘casteist’ remark

Bajwa dubbed the protest deeply disturbing and raised serious concerns about "breach of security." (Express Photo)

Punjab Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh, accompanied by a wedding band, Friday led a protest against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for allegedly making a casteist remark against him.

Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, had last month accused Harbhajan Singh of corruption and said, “Jehra pehle band vajaanda reha, ehda band asin vajavange (He used to play in a band, we will take him to task)”. The remarks had drawn sharp reactions from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party even as Bajwa had denied that his remarks had anything to do with Harbhajan Singh’s caste.

Harbhajan Singh, who hold the PWD portfolio, said that his father was a band master, and Bajwa’s remarks mocked people who made an honest living.