Band Baaja

In an attempt to bring the two cultures together on a common platform,singer Twishaa Sandhu  who made her debut in Marathi film What an idea Mai  is out with Punjabi weds Pahari,a fusion album of Uttrakhandi and Punjabi folk music,based on the wedding theme. At the Press Club Chandigarh,Sandhu launched her album,which comprises seven tracks composed by Yug Bhusal and sung by Master Saleem,Richa Sharma,Sapna Awasthi,Meena Rana,Mona Bhatt,Pappu Kakri and Suresh Kala. This is one of my most challenging works and I am happy the way it has shaped up, said Sandhu.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App