Banana row: National hotels body says JW Marriott didn’t do anything illegal

Days after JW Marriott Chandigarh was penalised for charging GST on bananas when fresh fruits are meant to be tax-free, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) said the luxury hotel “did not do anything illegal”.

The association said they will advise their members on “ways to handle such situations where a guest may have ordered eatables, including fruits from outside the menu.”

Last Saturday, the Excise and Taxation Department had penalised the Sector 35 hotel Rs 25,000 for “illegal collection of GST on bananas”.

“Chain hotels have a presence across several cities and follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). We need to understand that the hotel is not engaged in the sale and purchase of fruits and vegetables, but it provides service of accommodation as well as restaurant service, which include supply of food and beverages to its guests. Unlike a retail store where bananas can be purchased at market price, a hotel offers service, quality, plate, cutlery, accompaniment, sanitised fruit, ambience and luxury and not the commodity alone. A coffee available at Rs 10 at a roadside stall could be served at Rs 250 in a luxury hotel,” said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, Vice President, FHRAI.

The association said that charging 18 per cent GST was a legal requirement incumbent upon the hotel.

“Food served within the premises of a hotel with a declared tariff for accommodation of Rs 7,500/- per day and above is chargeable under Services Accounting Code 9963 at the rate of 9 per cent CGST and 9 per cent UT GST. So, while bananas, or other unpacked fruits, are outside the purview of GST at a retail store, when served in a restaurant or hotel, whether as a fruit platter or a whole fruit, a levy of 18 per cent is applicable as per existing GST laws. This is what the laws demand of us, and we don’t have a say in the matter,” says Pradeep Shetty, joint honorary secretary, FHRAI.

The association further said that they will take precautionary measures to avoid such situations in the future.

“Our immediate concern is conflict resolution and for such a situation to not repeat. We do not wish for guests to experience a situation like this and are deliberating on possible measures that hotels could take. We will advise our members to sensitise the staff on the subject and will advise precautionary measures to avoid such happenings in the future,” concludes D V S Somaraju, honorary treasurer, FHRAI.