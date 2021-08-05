Mohali: Ban on property registration in 23 colonies: MC issues notices

The president of Joint Action Committee of Residents Welfare Associations (RWA), Sukhdev Chaudhary, said that merely sending the notices will not do any good and an inquiry must be conducted.

The Zirakpur Municipal Council has issued notices to builders in 23 residential colonies where the registration of property was recently banned. The MC has asked the builders to deposit the charges which are required to get the colony reguralised.

The SAD has demanded an inquiry into the entire issue, with local MLA N K Sharma calling it a scam.

The estate officer of Zirakpur MC, Girish Verma, said that the civic body had issued the notices to the illegal builders and asked them to get their colonies registered. In case the builders failed to deposit the required amount, they would take legal action.

The revenue department had sought the land records of the builders of 23 residential colonies from the MC.

He added that the buyers who had spent their hard-earned money to buy a house were at the receiving end and the MC always tries to manipulate things by issuing notices.

Local MLA Sharma demanded a high-level inquiry into the issue and said that he would raise the issue at all platforms. He termed it the biggest scam which had taken place in the Zirakpur MC. “The matter must be probed thoroughly. The hard-earned money of people is being wasted,” Sharma added.

Zirakpur MC president Udayveer Dhillon, however, it is a routine process that the revenue department asks the MC to submit the land records of the colonies.