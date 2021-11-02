Ban on firecrackers stays, will take action against violators: UT Adviser

LEAVING NO chances of confusion this time around, UT Adviser, Dharam Pal, on Monday categorically stated that the use of firecrackers was completely banned in Chandigarh, and any failure to adhere to this will attract action.

The UT Adviser’s announcement assumes significance as Diwali was right around the corner and the administration did not want a re-run of post-Dussehra fiasco where a number of Ramlila organisers had to be booked for using crackers during the burning of Ravana effigies despite a ban having been imposed on the same. The police had filed a number of cases against Dussehra organisers for flouting the ban but are yet to arrest anybody.

On Monday, Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal reiterated, “The orders banning firecrackers stands in Chandigarh. No violations will be tolerated. A confusion had erupted on the use of firecrackers on Dussehra eve. But this time we will not take any chances”

On the eve of Dusshera, the confusion about firecracker use had erupted after Chandigarh BJP president, Arun Sood, reportedly assured the traders that he will talk to senior administrative officers about the use of crackers on Dusshera on October 15. At least nine FIRs were later registered against various people, including members of the organizing committees of Dussehra festivals in Chandigarh. Adviser Dharam Pal said, “The police department has already been instructed to take strict action against all the violators.”

However, despite nine FIRs having been registered against members of Dussehra organizing committees, police have failed to arrest the violators in most of the cases till now. Sources maintained that the violators had been named in most of the FIRs but the concerned police personnel have so far failed to gather sufficient evidence against them.

An investigating officer in one such case, requesting anonymity, said, “We questioned certain members of the committee, who were named in the FIRs and they maintained that they used firecrackers after learning the same was allowed on Dussehra. The committee members claimed they were informed that crackers were only banned for Diwali.”

The people who have been include Manu Bassin of Sector 28, along with other members of Dussehra Committee of Sector 28, Naseem of Ram Leela ground Sector 27D, Madan Lal Acharya, President of Azaad Dramatic Club, Mani Majra, General Secretary, Navdeep Kaushik, and other club members, Dharam Rakshak Kala Manch Society, members of Sri Ram Leela and Dusshera Ayojak Committee, and Azad Dramatic Club, Sector 20, Youth Welfare Club of Maloya.

Police sources said certain committee members have been claiming that they had been given special permissions to use firecrackers on Dussehra, but the police have so far stated that there were no such written orders from the UT administration.