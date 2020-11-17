Ban on crackers proves a boon as PGI reports drop in cases of cracker injuries

There was a significant drop in firecracker eye injuries during this Diwali reported at PGIMER.

“FROM THE significant drop in firecracker eye injuries during this Diwali reported at PGIMER, we can infer that the ban on the sale of firecrackers has impacted a change in public behaviour. It has also proved a boon considering the fact that the Tricity breathed comparatively cleaner air on the festival of lights,” stated Professor Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER, while briefing about the number of patients with firecracker injuries who reported at the emergency services of Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER.

“In all, 15 patients were presented to the emergency services of the Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER from the evening of November 13 to the morning of November 16 with firecracker injuries. This is a remarkable reduction from the previous years’ similar cases reported at PGIMER including 42 in 2019, 47 in 2018, 92 in 2017, and 85 in 2016.

Another heartening fact is that out of 15, only one case was reported from Chandigarh, while the rest were from adjoining states. It definitely signals a positive and responsible public outlook,” the director further elaborated.

Dr Chintan Malhotra, Additional Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, PGIMER while detailing about the injured cases, shared, “The sad part is that out of 15 injured patients, nine were bystanders, while others were bursting crackers. The remaining six were bursting crackers themselves. Further, six patients were managed conservatively on an outpatient basis, while nine patients required surgery as they had sustained grievous eye injuries. All the requisite surgeries have been performed.

“Out of 15 patients, ten were men, and five women. The youngest patient was a four-year-old girl and the oldest patient was a 55-year-old woman,” added Dr Malhotra.

