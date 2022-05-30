Bullets, ballads and the bad, bad world of Bambiha gang

As Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi of Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday, spotlight has shifted to Bambiha gang, the arch rival of Bishnoi gang. Another gang, which has close ties with the Bambiha gang, has threatened vengeance through a Facebook post. ANJU AGNIHOTRI CHABA explains the workings of the Bambiha gang.

From playfield to world of crime

Davinder Bambiha, whose real name was Davinder Singh Sidhu, was a popular kabaddi player. He was good in studies, belonged to a farming family at Bambiha Bhai village in Moga district and was also a sharp shooter.

In 2010, when he was doing Bachelor of Arts, his name cropped up in a murder case which took place during a scuffle between two groups at his village. He was arrested and sent to jail where he came into contact with several gangsters. Bambiha formed his gang at the age of 21 after escaping from the jail. He was named in half a dozen murder cases. He was booked in attempt to murder cases, loot, snatching, and under the provisions of the Arms Act. He was among the most wanted gangsters of the state from 2012 till his death in 2016. He used to update his criminal activities on social media and even had challenged the Punjab Police several times.

Bambiha was killed in a Punjab Police encounter on September 9, 2016, at the age of 26 at Gill Kalan near Rampura in Bathinda district.

Gangster gone, but gang still active

There are over half a dozen associates and friends of Bambiha, including some based abroad and some lodged in jail in Punjab, who are running this gang now and updating their activities on the social media. Also, Haryana-based Kaushal Chaudhary Gang has a strong association with the Bambiha gang. Many times Punjab-based gangs take help of Haryana-based gangs to commit crime, according to police sources.

Among those who are running the Bambiha gang are Armenia-based Lucky Gaurav Patial, who was earlier lodged in jail there, Sukhpreet Singh Budah, a native of Kussa village in Moga district. Budha is also lodged in Sangrur jail.

The recent murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Amabia in Jalandhar was also executed by the Bambiha gang.

Rivalry between gangsters and singers

Police sources say that like there is a rivalry between Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs — they kill members of each other as well as people associated with them — singers are also engaged in a battle of supremacy in the music industry. When Akali leader Vicky Middukhera, who was associated with the music industry, was killed in Mohali last year, the name of Shagunpreet, manager of Moosewala, had figured in the probe. The Bishnoi gang had alleged Moosewala’s hand in the murder of Middukhera — the reason why Moosewala was killed by the Bishnoi gang members. Now the Bambiha gang, which is the arch rival of the Bishnoi gang, and Gounder brothers group (supporter of deceased gangster Vicky Gounder), which is closely linked with Bambiha gang, in a social media post said that Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar shouldn’t have killed Moosewala. They said that they have no connection with Moosewala but since his name was attached with them, they will avenge his murder.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The Bambiha gang alleged that singer Mankirat Aulakh, who had friendly relations with Bishnoi gang, enjoys security cover but Moosewala’s security was removed a day before he was shot dead.

In a Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang of Delhi NCR too condemned the killing of Moosewala whom they called their brother. They issued an open threat that they will produce results within two days. The post also mentioned the names of Tillu Taj Puria gang, Kaushal Gurgaon gang and Davinder Bambiha gang.