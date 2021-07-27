Balwinder Sandhu murder case: NIA court grants bail to accused

Balwinder Singh Sandhu Sandhu (62), who was awarded Shaurya Chakra for fighting militancy in Punjab, was gunned down at his home in Tarn Taran’s Bhikhiwind by two unidentified bikers on October 16.

A special NIA court Monday granted regular bail to an accused in the Balwinder Singh Sadhu murder case. There are 8 accused in the case against who the NIA has filed a chargesheet.

After hearing the arguments, the court of NIA special judge Karunesh Kumar allowed the application ordering that the accused, Akashdeep Singh alias Akashdeep Arora alias Dhaliwal, should be released on bail on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with one surety subject to the conditions that the accused/applicant will appear in the court on each and every hearing.

The accused has been told to surrender his passport in the court.

Earlier, considering the submissions raised by the defence counsel, and the prosecution, the court found that the record revealed that earlier FIR was lodged on October 16, 2020 at Bhikhiwind police station in Tarn Taran district under Section 302, 34 IPC and Section 25 of Arms Act, regarding murder of Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Shaurya Chakra awardee, at his residence-cum-school in Bhikhwind and thereafter, investigation was transferred to the NIA and after completion of investigation NIA has filed the chargesheet against eight accused, including Akashdeep.

“However, as per the prosecution story the present Akashdeep Singh has been chargesheeted for commission of offence under Sections 120-B read with Section 201 and 212 of the IPC and Section 120 B of the IPC read with Section 25 (1B) of the Arms Act. Record reveals that the applicant/accused Akashdeep is in custody since November 2020,” the court observed.

The court had also observed that nothing was recovered from the accused.

“Criminal liability against the applicant will be determined only after evaluating the evidence to be adduced by the prosecution,” the orders stated.

The court further observed that the conclusion of trial will take sufficient long time and no useful purpose would be served by keeping the accused behind bars for indefinite period.