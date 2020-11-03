Balwinder Sandhu murder case: 8 arrested, manhunt on to nab gangster

Balwinder Singh Sandhu Sandhu (62), who was awarded Shaurya Chakra for fighting militancy in Punjab, was gunned down at his home in Tarn Taran’s Bhikhiwind by two unidentified bikers on October 16.

The Tarn Taran police have arrested eight persons in the murder case of Shaurya Chakra recipient Balwinder Singh Sandhu. While police remained tight-lipped about the motive behind the killing, sources said that the murder is “linked to gang violence”.

Police sources also revealed that gangster Sukhmeet Pal Singh Sukh Bhikharipur, is a key accused in the case, and he is currently on run. Bhikhipur is known for carrying out murders for money.

Sandhu (62), who was awarded Shaurya Chakra for fighting militancy in Punjab, was gunned down at his home in Tarn Taran’s Bhikhiwind by two unidentified bikers on October 16. The attack took place months after his security cover was removed by the state government. Sandhu’s family had termed the killing a terror attack, and blamed it on the decision to remove his security.

Those arrested for the murder have been identified as Sukhraj Singh alias Sukha from Lakhanpal, Ravinder Singh alias Gian from Khehal, Rajbir Singh from Nathupur, all three from district Gurdaspur. Others arrested are Ravinder Singh alias Ravi from Salempur, Chand Kumar Bhatia from Ashok Nagar, Akashdeep Singh from New Janakpuri, Ravi Kumar from Basti Jodhewal, all four from Ludhiana, and Prabhdeep Singh from Kartarpur in Jalandhar Rural. All those arrested have been sent in police remand.

So far, police maintains that they have not found any evidence pointing to terror angle in the case.

Even after arrest of 8 persons, police refused to clear the air on the terror angle. The bike used in murder was allegedly dismantled and thrown into Beas river.

“The bike was dismantled into pieces and was disposed of in Beas. We have recovered bike from river,” said a police official. He added: “The investigation is still on. We are questioning accused. Soon we will break every part of conspiracy behind the murder.”

