Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Balwant Singh Rajoana distances himself from Mohali’s Quami Insaaf Morcha

Urging the Morcha's organisers to disclose their political affiliation, Rajoana said he belonged to the Shiromani Akali Dal and would remain an Akali.

Balwant Singh Rajoana distances himself from Mohali’s Quami Insaaf MorchaBalwant Singh Rajoana, who is lodged in Patiala Jail, said he had nothing to do with the morcha when taken for a medical check-up at the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. (Express File Photo)
Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination, distanced himself from the Quami Insaaf Morcha in Mohali and questioned the intention of the organisers on Monday.

Rajoana, who is lodged in Patiala Jail, said he had nothing to do with the morcha when taken for a medical check-up at the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

Urging the Morcha’s organisers to disclose their political affiliation, Rajoana said he belonged to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and would remain an Akali.

Rajoana’s sister Kamaldeep Kaur contested the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll in 2022 as an SAD candidate but finished fourth, even behind BJP candidate Kewal Dhillon.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 14:25 IST
