Baltana RUB construction may be delayed as railways await Chandigarh’s Rs 6.40-crore share

The construction of a long-pending road under bridge (RUB) at the Raipur Kalan-Harmilap Nagar railway crossing on the Ambala-Chandigarh section may be further delayed as the Northern Railway still awaits the Chandigarh Administration’s financial contribution to begin the construction work.

UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has approved the release of the UT’s 50 per cent share, Rs 6.40 crore, for the project, but officials said “the amount has not yet been transferred”.

The administration is reportedly holding back the payment until it completes the acquisition of about 5 kanals and 19 marlas required to replace the existing level crossing with the underpass.

Railway authorities recently opened e-tenders for the RUB using a normal pushing technique beneath the active track. Even though bids have been opened, physical work cannot commence until the administration deposits its share. Once allotted, the contractor will be required to finish the project within 12 months. Meanwhile, pressure is mounting from residents and local representatives.