Baltana RUB construction may be delayed as railways await Chandigarh’s Rs 6.40-crore share

The construction of a long-pending road under bridge (RUB) at the Raipur Kalan-Harmilap Nagar railway crossing on the Ambala-Chandigarh section may be further delayed as the Northern Railway still awaits the Chandigarh Administration’s financial contribution to begin the construction work.
UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has approved the release of the UT’s 50 per cent share, Rs 6.40 crore, for the project, but officials said “the amount has not yet been transferred”.
The administration is reportedly holding back the payment until it completes the acquisition of about 5 kanals and 19 marlas required to replace the existing level crossing with the underpass.
Railway authorities recently opened e-tenders for the RUB using a normal pushing technique beneath the active track. Even though bids have been opened, physical work cannot commence until the administration deposits its share. Once allotted, the contractor will be required to finish the project within 12 months. Meanwhile, pressure is mounting from residents and local representatives.
Joint Action Committee chairman Partap Singh Rana warned that he would begin an indefinite hunger strike, demanding the release of funds. “The protest will continue until the administration transfers the amount to the railways so that the construction work can be started without further delay,” he said.
The proposed underpass is expected to significantly ease congestion for commuters travelling to Raipur Kalan, Mauli Jagran, Vikas Nagar, Baltana, Zirakpur, Dhakoli, and Panchkula, which witness traffic snarls whenever the railway gate is closed.
The project was first conceptualised nearly seven years ago to address persistent bottlenecks affecting commuters from Harmilap Nagar and adjoining localities, but progress stalled because of delays in land acquisition.
A notification to acquire nearly 0.74 acres in Raipur Kalan was issued by the UT administration in July last year, but the land possession is still pending.
The RUB is being executed on a cost-sharing basis between the railways and the UT Administration. Initially sanctioned in 2021-22 at an estimated Rs 7.99 crore, with the UT contributing Rs 4 crore and the Railways Rs 3.99 crore, the project increased to Rs 12.81 crore due to prolonged delays.
