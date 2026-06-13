Balongi residents question water bills after inclusion in MC limits

Residents argued that once an area is merged into the Municipal Corporation, all civic services and billing systems should ideally be managed by the civic body to avoid confusion among consumers. (Express Photo)

The residents of Balongi village have voiced their confusion over the continued issuance of water supply and sewerage bills in the name of the Gram Panchayat, even though the village was brought under the jurisdiction of the Mohali Municipal Corporation.

One of the residents, Veer Pratap Singh Bawa, along with the others, claimed that he had received water supply and sewerage bills issued by the Gram Panchayat. He questioned why the Panchayat was continuing to collect charges when Balongi had already become part of the Municipal Corporation limits.

“The village is now under the Municipal Corporation and elected councillors are representing the area; residents deserve clarity on why the Gram Panchayat is still issuing the bills,” he said.