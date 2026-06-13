Balongi residents question water bills after inclusion in MC limits

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The residents of Balongi village have voiced their confusion over the continued issuance of water supply and sewerage bills in the name of the Gram Panchayat, even though the village was brought under the jurisdiction of the Mohali Municipal Corporation.
One of the residents, Veer Pratap Singh Bawa, along with the others, claimed that he had received water supply and sewerage bills issued by the Gram Panchayat. He questioned why the Panchayat was continuing to collect charges when Balongi had already become part of the Municipal Corporation limits.
“The village is now under the Municipal Corporation and elected councillors are representing the area; residents deserve clarity on why the Gram Panchayat is still issuing the bills,” he said.
Residents argued that once an area is merged into the Municipal Corporation, all civic services and billing systems should ideally be managed by the civic body to avoid confusion among consumers. They have urged the administration to clearly define which authority is currently responsible for water supply and sewerage services in Balongi.
Similar concerns have also been raised in other villages that were recently incorporated into the Municipal Corporation limits, with residents seeking clarity about the transition of civic services.
Balongi Gram Panchayat’s Water Supply Committee responded to the issue. The committee said the village’s water supply infrastructure has not yet been formally handed over to the Municipal Corporation.
“The Gram Panchayat is still operating the water supply system. Until the infrastructure is officially transferred to the Municipal Corporation, the bills will continue to be issued by the Panchayat.”
The committee also said the charges collected from consumers are being used for operational and maintenance expenses associated with the existing water supply system.
“Once the water supply network is formally handed over, future billing will be carried out as per the rules and procedures of the Municipal Corporation,” the panel said.
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