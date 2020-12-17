Balloon seller awarded Rs 5k for nabbing snatcher in Chandigarh

The snatcher was identified as Sunny, 19, of Sector 28. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody. Sunny has been held in a snatching case earlier too. (Express photo/Representational)

A balloon seller Wednesday was awarded a cash incentive of Rs 5,000 for apprehending a snatcher red-handed in Sector 22. The balloon seller, Jamna Lal, 30, a native of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, apprehended the snatcher on Tuesday evening.

DGP Sanjay Baniwal and SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal rewarded him with a cash prize. The snatcher was identified as Sunny, 19, of Sector 28. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody. Sunny has been held in a snatching case earlier too.

Jamna Lal along with his wife and six-year-old son was sitting on the footpath in Sector 22B, selling balloons Tuesday, when a youth appeared and snatched the cell phone from his son’shands and ran away.

Eyewitnesses reported to police that without wasting a moment, Jamna Lal chased the suspect, who was about to cross the road divider towards ISBT-17 roundabout. Lal overpowered the accused and recovered his snatched cell phone. The accused was handed over to police.

SSP said, “Jamna Lal did an exemplary job. We rewarded him for his courage.”

