Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Punjab’s new health minister bats for indigenous systems of medicine

A statement quoted Dr Balbir as saying that major ailments like cancer, diabetes, hypertension etc can be prevented in the initial stages by using herbal medicines.

He encouraged the private college managements of Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy to contribute more for the popularity of these treatment methods at their level too. (Express Photo)
Medical Education and Research Minister Dr Balbir Singh Tuesday emphasised the need to promote the indigenous systems of medicine, naturopathy and yoga in the state.

Presiding over his first meeting with principals of 16 Ayurvedic, three Unani and one Homeopathic college of Punjab at Medical Education Bhawan, Mohali, he suggested various measures which can be taken for increasing the number of persons seeking benefits from these systems.

“He said that Ayurveda is the oldest method of treatment and its importance has increased in the present time when many people are suffering from various lifestyle diseases,” the statement added. The minister further said that ayurvedic treatment methods can also be beneficial to free the youth from the bad effects of drugs.

He encouraged the private college managements of Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy to contribute more for the popularity of these treatment methods at their level too.

The Minister further said that people all over the world are aware of the Ayurvedic and natural healing system and want to use it for good health. He directed the Guru Ravidas Ayurved University to explore such possibilities so that more and more foreigners and people from other states can be attracted to Punjab for Ayurvedic medical tourism.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 03:15 IST
