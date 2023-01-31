scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
New inductee Balbir Singh at No. 7 as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann revises pecking order of ministers in his cabinet

Fauja Singh Sarari, who resigned earlier this month, was at number 13 in the cabinet pecking order.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Dr Balbir Singh. (Twitter/@@AAPbalbir)
After the ouster of Fauja Singh Sarari from his cabinet, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday released a revised pecking order of his ministers by placing recent inductee Dr Balbir Singh at number seven.

Sarari was on number 13 in the pecking order in the cabinet. With the induction of Dr Balbir Singh at number seven, Bram Shankar Jimpa, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Dr Inderbir Nijjar, Laljit Bhullar, Harjot Bains, Harbhajan Singh ETO have all slipped a position each. However, it has made no difference to Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, Baljit Kaur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who have retained their positions.

Also, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Anmol Gagan Mann, who were at number 14 and 15 respectively, will continue to do so.

The new pecking order is Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, Baljit Kaur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Balbir Singh, Bram Shankar, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Dr Inderbir Nijjer, Laljit Bhullar, Harjot Bains, Harbhajan Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Anmol Gagan Mann.

Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
More from Chandigarh

Sarari resigned from Mann’s cabinet three weeks ago, four months after an audio clip where he was purportedly heard discussing a plan to trap some contractors for alleged extortion went viral.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 13:45 IST
PM CARES Fund not ‘public authority’, RTI Act not applicable on Trust: Centre tells Delhi HC

