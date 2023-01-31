New inductee Balbir Singh at No. 7 as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann revises pecking order of ministers in his cabinet

After the ouster of Fauja Singh Sarari from his cabinet, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday released a revised pecking order of his ministers by placing recent inductee Dr Balbir Singh at number seven.

Sarari was on number 13 in the pecking order in the cabinet. With the induction of Dr Balbir Singh at number seven, Bram Shankar Jimpa, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Dr Inderbir Nijjar, Laljit Bhullar, Harjot Bains, Harbhajan Singh ETO have all slipped a position each. However, it has made no difference to Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, Baljit Kaur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who have retained their positions.

Also, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Anmol Gagan Mann, who were at number 14 and 15 respectively, will continue to do so.

The new pecking order is Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, Baljit Kaur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Balbir Singh, Bram Shankar, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Dr Inderbir Nijjer, Laljit Bhullar, Harjot Bains, Harbhajan Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Anmol Gagan Mann.

Sarari resigned from Mann’s cabinet three weeks ago, four months after an audio clip where he was purportedly heard discussing a plan to trap some contractors for alleged extortion went viral.