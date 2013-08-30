Balancing Act

It’s a constant need to share the benefits of yoga with people that makes Prashant Tewatia travel from city to city with his yoga mat. A graduate from the Dublin Business School,Tewatia has lived in Ireland,Nepal and Thailand and is professionally trained in different types of yoga  be it Vinyasa flow,Kundalini,Sivananda or Yin yoga. While I was growing up,I was perplexed by an environment driven away from Indian roots,and this fuelled my desire to learn more about my culture. Twelve years and innumerable teacher-training courses later,I find myself hungry to learn and share, says Tewatia,who is in Chandigarh these days for a yoga workshop at The Engine Room in Sector 8.

Tewatia has combined various techniques,and the physical,mental and spiritual aspects of yoga for holistic well-being in the workshop module. He describes the experience as therapy. Its a practice that benefits everyone,regardless of age,experience or stamina,and is also a stress-buster, says Tewatia,who also believes that yoga needs to be promoted as a life-long practice and not just as a tool for weight loss. A larger picture needs to be presented,and so,I travel to big and small cities to promote the concept, says Tewatia,who demonstrated some moves of Qi Gung,a form of Chinese practice that is a mix of Tai Chi and Kung Fu.

Also bringing in her expertise to the workshop is Elsa Filipa,who is here from Portugal and has completed her training in Sushumna yoga. I was drawn to yoga initially as a potential solution to physical pain,but later I discovered that it brought me overall well-being. And so here I am,sharing the benefits, says Filipa. The workshops are on till September 1.

