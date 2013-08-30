Balancing Act

It’s a constant need to share the benefits of yoga with people that makes Prashant Tewatia travel from city to city with his yoga mat. A graduate from the Dublin Business School,Tewatia has lived in Ireland,Nepal and Thailand and is professionally trained in different types of yoga be it Vinyasa flow,Kundalini,Sivananda or Yin yoga. While I was growing up,I was perplexed by an environment driven away from Indian roots,and this fuelled my desire to learn more about my culture. Twelve years and innumerable teacher-training courses later,I find myself hungry to learn and share, says Tewatia,who is in Chandigarh these days for a yoga workshop at The Engine Room in Sector 8.
Tewatia has combined various techniques,and the physical,mental and spiritual aspects of yoga for holistic well-being in the workshop module. He describes the experience as therapy. Its a practice that benefits everyone,regardless of age,experience or stamina,and is also a stress-buster, says Tewatia,who also believes that yoga needs to be promoted as a life-long practice and not just as a tool for weight loss. A larger picture needs to be presented,and so,I travel to big and small cities to promote the concept, says Tewatia,who demonstrated some moves of Qi Gung,a form of Chinese practice that is a mix of Tai Chi and Kung Fu.
Also bringing in her expertise to the workshop is Elsa Filipa,who is here from Portugal and has completed her training in Sushumna yoga. I was drawn to yoga initially as a potential solution to physical pain,but later I discovered that it brought me overall well-being. And so here I am,sharing the benefits, says Filipa. The workshops are on till September 1.
