Bajwa’s latest advice to Sidhu: Join power ministry or talk to Amarinder

A day after advising Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu to join his new department, Rural development Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Tuesday toughened his stand and asked Sidhu to either join or quit.

Talking to Indian Express, Bajwa said, “Sidhu is losing grace by delaying things. Either he should join or put in his papers. There is no grace in staying away from the department.”

“Sidhu is an intelligent man. He can contribute a lot to his new department. He should either join and fight by being a part of the system or if he does not agree with the CM changing his portfolio then he should take it up with the CM,” Bajwa said.

Bajwa is an aide of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Amarinder, on the other hand, refused to comment on the issue when asked about it by media at a function organised by the government to confer Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award to sports achievers. Sources close to Sidhu said he was expected to take a final decision soon.

Bajwa’s remarks assume significance in the light of delegation of Punjab ministers meeting senior party leader Ahmed Patel taking a dossier on Sidhu’s performance to justify Amarinder changing Sidhu’s portfolio citing non-performance.