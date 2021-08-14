Bajwa writes to Capt: Introduce separate agri budget in Punjab

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa Saturday urged Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to introduce a separate budget for agriculture in the state.

In a letter to Amarinder Singh on the eve of the 75th Independence Day, Bajwa pointed out that the government of Tamil Nadu has announced their first separate agricultural budget.

“The DMK government under M K Stalin has shown its seriousness in dealing with the problems of the agricultural sector in the southern state. The budget of Tamil Nadu has looked into promoting organic farming, building local weekly markets for agricultural produce, promoting vegetable/herbal/fruit production. By laying a separate agricultural budget, Tamil Nadu is now the third State in India, after Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, to do so,” Bajwa wrote.

He added, “Agriculture has historically been the culture of Punjab. Our success during the Green Revolution has ensured that the state has become the food bowl of India. Nevertheless, today Punjab stands at the threshold of a second green revolution. There is an urgent need to diversify from the paddy/wheat cycle to ensure the safety of future generations of farmers. Without urgent action, agriculture in the state would be irrevocably damaged.”

“It is important to have a separate agricultural budget. Such a budget would allow greater stakeholder consultation between farmers, agriculturalists and allied industries with the government. This would allow for a more targeted, focused approach to agricultural policy in the State,” Bajwa said in the letter

He argued that the Congress government in the state was in a unique position to bring the second green revolution.

“We must not let this opportunity pass,” he added.