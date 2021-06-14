Bajwa welcomes summoning of Badal Senior by SIT in post-sacrilege firing case:

PPCC president Partap Singh Bajwa addressing media during a press conference at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15 of Chandigarh on Sunday, September 28 2014. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa Sunday said that summoning of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kotkapura police firing case is a step in the right direction.

In a statement Bajwa said in the previous investigation which was set aside by the High Court vide its judgment dated April 9, it had been observed that the previous SIT had not arraigned Badals as accused. The role of the Badals in the firing case is that of an accused, a fact known to everyone.

“I had specifically stated that instead of challenging the judgment of the High Court before the Supreme Court, a new SIT should be constituted and the investigation should be concluded within a span of 30–45 days (out of which more than 15 days have already passed).”

He said the need of the hour is to conduct a fair investigation wherein the role of the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, the then deputy CMSukhbir Singh Badal and the then director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini are brought out. They should be made to face a trial for their illegal actions of ordering the police to fire on innocent people, who were only seeking action against the culprits responsible for sacrilege by sitting on a peaceful dharna reciting Paath (prayers).