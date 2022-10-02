Bajwa slams state govt for distributing atta at doorstep

Leader of the Opposition and Congress MLA from Qadian Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday condemned the state government for its “ill conceived scheme of distributing wheat flour (atta) at the doorstep of the beneficiaries”. Bajwa said that he suspected the scheme has been floated by Bhagwant Mann government “in haste only to gain political mileage on the advice of big corporate houses”.

“It would only give rise to rampant corruption as private companies and the transporters would use this opportunity to make the most of it,” he said in a written statement.

Bajwa said, “The footprint of corruption actually lied in Delhi where the Arvind Kejriwal-led government was already in the dock due to the flawed excise policy formulated under the influence of liquor lobby. In the guise of this scheme, the AAP government attempts to please the corporate houses while rendering more than 17,000 depot holders completely jobless. What was the need to pump in over Rs 500 crore only to distribute wheat flour, the process which was earlier well taken care of by the ration depots? It looks as if there are some private players close to the government who are eager to make a quick buck out of this scheme.”

While hailing “the timely intervention of the HC barring the Bhagwant Mann government from indulging into any misadventure”, Bajwa said, “The division bench headed by Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha on Friday had already restrained the state from creating any third party interest with regard to distribution of the flour till October 17.

I just fail to understand the logic and reason behind delivering flour at the beneficiaries home when they were already getting wheat from fair price shops. With this new scheme, the government would make thousands of fair price shop owners redundant. Besides, the family members who were directly dependent for their livelihood on such fair price shops would also suffer to a huge extent.”