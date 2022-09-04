Bajwa slams Mann: ‘you patted your back on same issues’

Days after Punjab government issued a show-cause notice to DGP VK Bhawra, who is on leave, for “not taking timely preventive measures on certain intelligence alerts”, before shunting him as chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporation, senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for “inept” handling of the issue.

Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, said the AAP government, by way it handled the posting and appointment of Viresh Kumar Bhawra, has sent out “confusing and wrong signals within the uniformed force” of the state.

Referring to news reports relating to issuing a notice to Bhawra, raising serious question marks on his performance as the state police chief, Bajwa said, “In fact on the issues pertaining to Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence

Headquarters on May 9, communal tensions occuring in Patiala on April 29 and the brutal daylight murder of congressman and singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu on May 29, Mann and the state police had already indulged in self praise and patted their back for cracking the aforesaid cases.” “However on the other hand Mann government was seeking Bhawra’s explanation on the same above mentioned issues.

Are these not clearly double standards,” Bajwa asked

Stating that “it was none of his (Bajwa’s) case to support or recommend the posting and transfer of the Punjab DGP as it was the sole prerogative of the government of the day,” the Congress leader further said, “By issuing notice to a senior most rank officer of the Punjab Police, the Mann government was only trying to create some kind of pressure so that he does not pursue the matter in the court of law for removing him before 2-year tenure as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court. This creates confusion among the rank and file of the uniformed force while also exhibiting complete lack of experience of the government.”

The Punjab government Saturday appointed Bhawra as chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporation, ending the suspense over the continuation of IPS officer Gaurav Yadav as officiating head of the state police force. Notably, Yadav was appointed as the officiating DGP after Bhawra had proceeded on two-month leave in July. Bhawra’s leave ends on September 4.