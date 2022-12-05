scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Bajwa slams Mann for failing to formulate a new industrial policy

The previous industrial policy, framed by then Congress government in 2017, ended on October 17, 2022

Partap Singh Bajwa, Bhagwant Mann, AAP, Aam Aadmi Party government, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsQuoting media reports on the same, Bajwa went on to say that the department of Industries and Commerce has prepared the policy and sent it to the Cabinet for approval. However, due to the absence of CM Mann, the new policy has not been cleared.

Senior Congress leader and Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government for its sheer lethargic approach in framing a new policy for industrialists that would open doors for new investments in the fund-starved state.

Bajwa said that the old industrial and business development policy has ended in October 2022, since  Punjab Chief Minister Bhawant Mann, who also holds the portfolio of Industries and Commerce, is apparently too busy campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat. Consequently, the new industrial and business development policy of the AAP has been hanging fire.

“It is not only the industrialists and entrepreneurs, who have been bearing the brunt of the apathy of the AAP government but the doors for the new investors have also been closed, which would further escalate the economic crisis. CM must know that the fiscal health of the state has already been in a dire situation. Therefore, the new industrial and business development policy is crucial for the state,” the LoP added.

The previous industrial policy, framed by the then Congress government in 2017, ended on October 17, 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAPPremium
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAP
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path

Quoting media reports on the same, Bajwa went on to say that the department of Industries and Commerce has prepared the policy and sent it to the Cabinet for approval. However, due to the absence of CM Mann, the new policy has not been cleared.

More from Chandigarh

“The AAP government has been managing its essential activities with borrowed money and loans. In such a situation, CM Mann, who made tall claims to improve the financial health of the state before Assembly elections, should demonstrate seriousness towards the people of Punjab instead of working overtime for the party expansion in Gujarat,” Bajwa added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 03:27:53 am
Next Story

43 children missing in Chandigarh for three years, issue is grave: Satya Pal Jain

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close