Bajwa slams Mann for failing to formulate a new industrial policy

Senior Congress leader and Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government for its sheer lethargic approach in framing a new policy for industrialists that would open doors for new investments in the fund-starved state.

Bajwa said that the old industrial and business development policy has ended in October 2022, since Punjab Chief Minister Bhawant Mann, who also holds the portfolio of Industries and Commerce, is apparently too busy campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat. Consequently, the new industrial and business development policy of the AAP has been hanging fire.

“It is not only the industrialists and entrepreneurs, who have been bearing the brunt of the apathy of the AAP government but the doors for the new investors have also been closed, which would further escalate the economic crisis. CM must know that the fiscal health of the state has already been in a dire situation. Therefore, the new industrial and business development policy is crucial for the state,” the LoP added.

The previous industrial policy, framed by the then Congress government in 2017, ended on October 17, 2022.

Quoting media reports on the same, Bajwa went on to say that the department of Industries and Commerce has prepared the policy and sent it to the Cabinet for approval. However, due to the absence of CM Mann, the new policy has not been cleared.

“The AAP government has been managing its essential activities with borrowed money and loans. In such a situation, CM Mann, who made tall claims to improve the financial health of the state before Assembly elections, should demonstrate seriousness towards the people of Punjab instead of working overtime for the party expansion in Gujarat,” Bajwa added.