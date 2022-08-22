scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Bajwa slams AAP: ‘where is commitment of corruption-free Punjab?’

Bajwa said that six months of completion of the AAP government is around the corner and still people are waiting for his at least one announcement to get materialised. He said that CM has no development plan but does have expansion plans for his party.

Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa

Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday said that AAP has failed to deliver on every front. “The commitment of corruption-free Punjab on which they secured a huge mandate is proving to be a big deception with the people of Punjab. The real handlers of Punjab government are sitting in Delhi and are facing a tough time answering CBI questions, which even indicate an alarming situation in Punjab as the readymade policies are made in Delhi which are being implemented here,” Bajwa said in a statement.

He added that this is the first time in the history of Punjab when a chosen cabinet has no experience of running an administration. They are rarely seen in the Punjab Secretariat but they are actively seen in creating ruckus by visiting various departments and generating content for their social media.

Bajwa said that six months of completion of the AAP government is around the corner and still people are waiting for his at least one announcement to get materialised. He said that CM has no development plan but does have expansion plans for his party.

Bajwa said that the AAP party is idolising Shaheed Bhagat Singh which should be stopped immediately as people have come to know the reality. He added that the AAP needs to read the history of Punjab and should draw inspiration from the ideals laid down by the freedom fighters.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 02:35:57 am
