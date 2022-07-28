July 28, 2022 5:29:07 am
Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking a one-day special session of the Punjab Assembly to deliberate on the “continuous attempts” to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib. The
Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly also wrote to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan in this regard.
In his letters, Bajwa said sacrilege incidents are nothing short of a grave crime for which the most deterrent punishment should be given to the perpetrators. “However, with the lenient contemporary laws, the culprits are fearlessly going ahead with their acts of desecration due to which the number of such incidents has reached more than 400 in the last few years,” Bajwa claimed. The Qadian MLA said he saw tears rolling down the eyes of the devotees who attended the July 17 Khalsa Congregation on the issue of sacrilege at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib.
“I fail to understand how can we as politicians be (so) insensitive that we cannot wipe the tears of the people of our state,” he said in his letter. Bajwa urged the chief minister and the Speaker to convene a one-day special session of the Punjab Assembly “to seriously deliberate upon this emotive issue and arrive at meaningful decisions to assuage the feelings of widespread hurt.”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
From asylum seeker to England’s medal hopePremium
Latest News
Bajwa seeks special session to discuss sacrilege issue
Khaira says ‘Z plus security’ given to Delhi CM by Punjab govt, state cops deny claim
Amid opposition from Sikh bodies, govt yet to notify Ghai as new AG
In six months of 2022, orders to block Twitter content, handles past 2019 figure
Ranveer Singh, unclad
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
ED questions Sonia: Congress fields top G23 leaders to defend her
From freebies to welfare
Water contamination: Haryana Chief Secretary asks officers to keep vigil
e-Library soon at every hospital, says Vij
Delhi Confidential: Language Love