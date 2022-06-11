Bajwa meets Sidhu in jail

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
A day after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu returned to Patiala jail after he was discharged from PGI Chandigarh, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa met the former state party chief in the jail.
“It was a courtesy call to meet a party colleague,” Bajwa said.
Sidhu is lodged in Patiala jail after the Supreme Court last month awarded him one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 34-year-old road rage case dating back to 1988.
