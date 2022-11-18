‘Undignified’: Bajwa slams Mann’s comparison of crime rate with UP, Bihar

Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday termed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s comments comparing the state’s law and order situation with that of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as “undignified”.

Bajwa hit out at the CM for “taking Punjab’s law and order situation to such an extent that it was now being compared to states like UP and Bihar”.

He added, “The Punjab CM should have made it clear at the very beginning that by Badlav (change) he meant a collapse of the law and order situation to the proportion of what we see in UP and Bihar, states that are often condemned for their constantly higher crime rates.”

In a written statement issued on Thursday, Bajwa pointed out, “Notably, CM Bhagwant Mann made his statement following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent comments on the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. In the same statement, Mann also said that ‘minor crime incidents’ happening in some parts of the state should not be considered as any threat to the harmony of Punjab.”

The Congress MLA from Qadian further stated, “Brutal murders of internationally acclaimed Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala, international Kabbadi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian, escape of dreaded gangsters and smugglers from police custody, and killing of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri were just minor crime incidents for the Punjab CM. Mann has apparently stooped so low that he considers these heinous crimes as minor crimes.”

Taking a jibe at Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer’s statement in which the minister cited the NCRB report that compared Punjab’s current crime situation with other states as well drew a comparison with the crime rates under previous governments, Bajwa said, “The Aam Aadmi Party government shows data and reports as per their own convenience. However, the AAP kept mum when the Central government agencies declared Punjab’s education and health system superior under the previous Congress regime.”